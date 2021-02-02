Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Trading Up 17.1%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) was up 17.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 256,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 56,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.04%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hamilton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $32,520.00. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.