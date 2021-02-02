CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CohBar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CohBar reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

CWBR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. WBB Securities began coverage on CohBar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CohBar in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

CWBR stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CohBar by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CohBar by 359.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 52,717 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of CohBar by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

