CoinEx Token (CET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $821,007.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $8.28 million and $821,007.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

