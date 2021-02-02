CoinFi (COFI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $124,592.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $226,156.57 and $124,592.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00065493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.00845666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,758.86 or 0.05004641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014723 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

