CoinUs (CNUS) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. CoinUs has a total market cap of $61,044.75 and $1.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007589 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006697 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000191 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000229 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.