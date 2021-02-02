Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCHWF. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Columbia Care in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates a medical cannabis dispensary in New Jersey. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

