Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Shares Up 2.8%

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) shares shot up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $52.01. 3,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.67% of Columbia India Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

