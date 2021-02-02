Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,374,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 37.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.95.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $229.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.