Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after buying an additional 2,067,889 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $95.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

