Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 332,826 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 332,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.49% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,413,000. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.