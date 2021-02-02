Comerica Bank Cuts Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $22,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,793.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $94.03.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

