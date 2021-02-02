Comerica Bank Decreases Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.41% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 374.8% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 217,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 37,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.03. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.