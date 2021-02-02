Comerica Bank Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $22,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,989,000 after buying an additional 775,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,108,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

