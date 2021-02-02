Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Trex worth $25,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 114.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Trex by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after buying an additional 1,774,143 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 97.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trex by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,201 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $104.35.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.09.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

