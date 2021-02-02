Comerica Bank Has $17.14 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,231 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.51% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $17,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $70.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

