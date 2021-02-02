Comerica Bank Has $17.43 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,068,000 after buying an additional 311,178 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $37,448,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,092,000 after buying an additional 135,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $239.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

