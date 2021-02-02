Comerica Bank Has $20.81 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $746.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $789.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $731.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,510 shares of company stock worth $17,792,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.