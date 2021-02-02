Comerica Bank Has $21.55 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.19% of Repligen worth $21,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $175,339.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,176.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

RGEN opened at $206.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.37. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $226.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

