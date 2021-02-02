Comerica Bank Has $22.38 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

