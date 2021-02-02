Comerica Bank Has $25.05 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.72.

Shares of CB opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

