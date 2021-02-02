Comerica Bank Has $26.82 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $26,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 813,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 703,377 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,341,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,097,000 after purchasing an additional 311,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.37 and a 200-day moving average of $143.24. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

