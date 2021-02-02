Comerica Bank Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,694 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,071,000 after purchasing an additional 636,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.52.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

