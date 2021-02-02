Comerica Bank Purchases 4,273 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,969 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $25,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $110.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Argus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

