Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.37% of Fox Factory worth $19,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 7.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $124.31 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $130.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average of $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

