Comerica Bank Sells 101,207 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101,207 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after buying an additional 4,009,182 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

