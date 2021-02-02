Comerica Bank Sells 107,086 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,086 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $60,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after acquiring an additional 496,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,851 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

