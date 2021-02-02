Comerica Bank Sells 12,963 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.42% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $23,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,346,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $667,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $1,583,143. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.