Comerica Bank Sells 21,132 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,132 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,699,000 after acquiring an additional 349,009 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 489,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after purchasing an additional 189,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

