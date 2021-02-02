Comerica Bank Sells 26,936 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,968 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,936 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE COP opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of -36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.