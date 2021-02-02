Comerica Bank Sells 26,936 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,968 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,936 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of -36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

