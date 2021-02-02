Comerica Bank Sells 3,258 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.8% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $261.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.51.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.