Comerica Bank Sells 37,435 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,435 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.66% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $24,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 101,392 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 79,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 25,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.

