Comerica Bank Sells 38,650 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.54% of Dana worth $16,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dana by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 10.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAN. Barclays downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Dana Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.