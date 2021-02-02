Comerica Bank Sells 39,895 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,778,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,895 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $64,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 528.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Pfizer by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,411,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

PFE stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

