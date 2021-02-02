Comerica Bank Sells 40,015 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,015 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,941,000 after buying an additional 706,017 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63.

