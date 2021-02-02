Comerica Bank Sells 47,877 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,877 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $26,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

