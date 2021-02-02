Comerica Bank Sells 4,874 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Stryker by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 88,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Stryker by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $226.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.77 and a 200-day moving average of $217.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.