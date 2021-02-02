Comerica Bank Sells 7,135 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $184.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

