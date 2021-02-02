Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $24,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $391.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.70. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

