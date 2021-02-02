Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,730 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 64,361 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.12. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.