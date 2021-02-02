Community Bank N.A. Acquires 3,903 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,751,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

