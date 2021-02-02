Community Bank N.A. Buys 3,903 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,416 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

