Community Bank N.A. Has $2.82 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

HD stock opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

