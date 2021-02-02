Community Bank of Raymore Buys New Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Community Bank of Raymore owned about 0.06% of The RMR Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The RMR Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 181,338 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 111.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 495,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 52,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 254.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The RMR Group by 343.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 46,891 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMR stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. 3,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,974. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

