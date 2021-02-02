Community Bank of Raymore Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz comprises 5.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $13,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,264,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,812,000 after purchasing an additional 540,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,128,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.18. 116,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,242. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.