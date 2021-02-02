Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.05

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.05 and traded as high as $41.91. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 52,197 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of £220.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.