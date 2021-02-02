Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CFRUY stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,957. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

