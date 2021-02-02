Comparing Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, suggesting that its stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.0% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of VivoPower International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alliant Energy and VivoPower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy 19.33% 12.01% 3.86% VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alliant Energy and VivoPower International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33 VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliant Energy currently has a consensus target price of $57.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.91%. Given Alliant Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alliant Energy and VivoPower International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.36 $567.40 million $2.31 21.22 VivoPower International $48.70 million 3.83 -$5.10 million N/A N/A

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats VivoPower International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

