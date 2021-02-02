Comparing Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Preferred Apartment Communities and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities 0 3 1 0 2.25 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities -38.91% -11.10% -4.11% Urstadt Biddle Properties 17.50% 6.39% 2.19%

Dividends

Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities $470.43 million 0.78 -$7.24 million $1.37 5.34 Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 3.77 $22.18 million N/A N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

