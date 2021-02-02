Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,248.41

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,248.41 and traded as high as $2,422.00. Computacenter plc (CCC.L) shares last traded at $2,374.00, with a volume of 102,567 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,221.33 ($29.02).

Get Computacenter plc (CCC.L) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,401.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,248.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50.

In other news, insider Ros Rivaz bought 799 shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Company Profile (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter plc (CCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.