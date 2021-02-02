Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,784.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James B. Britain sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $43,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,476. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

